BUS fares in York are set to rise later this month.

The city’s biggest bus operator, First York, has announced that day tickets are to increase by about 2.2 per cent, while weekly tickets will be hiked by just under 3 per cent.

However, a spokeswoman said the changes on single tickets would depend on the journeys customers were making.

For example, those currently paying £3 for their single journey would actually see a reduction of 50 pence, whereas those paying £1 at the moment would see an increase of 20 pence.

“First York is continuing to offer customers the best value for money when they purchase tickets in advance of boarding the bus via its mobile ticketing App,” she said.

“The bus operator is making it easier to know how much a single bus trip costs by simplifying the fares.

“A single trip will cost just £2 if purchased via the mTickets App, or there will be three fares available (£1.20, £2, £2.50) if purchasing on-bus.

“Updated fares on the mTickets App continue to offer the best value with day tickets costing £4.05 (£4.50 from the driver) and weekly mTicket fares £15.75 or £17.50 if purchased from the driver.

“First York wants to help its customers save time and speed up bus journeys, which is why it offers its best value price for tickets purchased via the mTickets App.

“Recent research by First Bus has found that using mTickets is twice as fast compared to paying with cash or via contactless.”

She said the new fares would be introduced on Sunday, July 14, across the bus network.

Managing director Marc Bichtemann said: “We have worked hard to keep any increases to a minimum and continue to offer customers the best value fares via our mTickets App.

“Our focus on encouraging more customers to purchase mTickets will continue, as this helps improve journey times and punctuality, which are all factors that we know are vital to customers."

For more information on First York tickets visit www.firstgroup.com/york