THESE are the first glimpses of what York’s proposed new Roman visitor attraction may look like.

The computer generated images show ‘initial concepts’ for the multi-million pound museum, which is set to be created as part of a massive redevelopment of Rougier Street.

However, the York Archaeological Trust has stressed that changes will be made before the centre is completed in about five years time, not least when Roman items are discovered during a proposed two-year dig on the site prior to construction.

The images can be seen at a public consultation event being held between 1pm and 7pm tomorrow at Society Bar, which faces demolition to make way for the centre.

A spokesman said the concepts were created by RMA, a UK-based leading design, build and production company which had worked with the trust for over 30 years, most recently on the re-design of the Jorvik Viking Centre in 2016.

“The concept illustrations show some ideas for how Roman York might be presented to the next generation of visitors, although director of attractions, Sarah Maltby, advises that much will change over the coming months and years,” he added.

Sarah said the trust had been working behind the scenes for some time on concepts for what the attraction might eventually look like, but without knowing what fascinating items might be unearthed in the dig.

“Our role is to share the stories of Roman York, and these stories will inevitably be shaped by what we find here and the things we learn for the first time about how the Romans lived on this very site,” she said. “We are keen to hear what the public think about the proposals as a whole.”

She added: “We’re particularly excited that the entrance to our attraction will be on a new street from Tanner’s Moat to Tanner Street, reinstating a former Roman road and opening up a vista towards All Saints Church on North Street – we hope to use this to create an interactive space that provides a fantastic precursor to the exhibition inside.”