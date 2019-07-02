POLICE are appealing for witnesses after an incident in Knaresborough that left a cyclist in hospital.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at around 8.50am today at the A59 Bond End area of the town.
Police and ambulance crews attended and a 37-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he was treated for his injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
Other vehicles may have been involved and officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.
Police are asking witnesses to contact Steve James by calling 101, selecting option 2 and quoting NYP02072019-0073.
