THE popular St Leonard’s Hospice Midnight Walk takes place this weekend.

The walk will commence this Saturday (July 6) with a theme of ‘The Greatest Showman’. It begins at Manor CE School, in Millfield Lane, Nether Poppleton and participants are advised to meet from 9pm with the walk starting at midnight.

Sarah Atkinson, events team lead at the hospice, said there will also be entertainment, including radio DJs, the Roller Girl Gang, hula hooping and juggling workshops.

She said: “The route is brand new for this year, and this year, organisers have revealed that Hospice Midnight Walkers have been granted exclusive access to walk the city walls. Usually the gates to the walls are closed at dusk.”

To find out more, visit www.stleonardshospice.org.uk