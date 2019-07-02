A YORK MP has requested a meeting with the Pensions Minister after revelations that more than £3.7 million worth of pension credit in York went unclaimed last year - resulting in pensioners falling into poverty.

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, has written to the Pensions Minister, Guy Opperman, slamming the government for their failure to act on Pensions Credits, which did not reach thousands of people who are eligible.

It was announced last week that nationally, £3.5billion worth of Pension Credit went unclaimed last year.

Ms Maskell, who is chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Ageing and Older People, said: “Around 118,000 pensioner households in Yorkshire and the Humber Region are forced to live in poverty, owing to the government’s failure to act on Pension Credit.

“Since the last General Election, the government has held on to a staggering £7 billion over the last 2 years in unclaimed Pension Credit.

“This announcement is an absolute disgrace, just days after the announcement that Free TV licenses are set to be scrapped for thousands of people over the age of 75.

“In my constituency alone, more than £3.7 million was unclaimed by York residents. I fully support Independent Age Campaign ‘Credit Where It’s Due’.

“While pensioners miss out on an average £49 a week each, the only beneficiary is the Chancellor sitting on billions in unclaimed Pension Credit and blamelessly accepted within government. This is not a call for new or extra money, this is about ensuring that a basic safety net is in place for those who desperately need it to lift them out of pensioner poverty.”

George McNamara, Director of Policy and Influencing at Independent Age, said:“The recent decision to limit the TV licence to only those who receive Pension Credit adds insult to injury to over a million pensioners who between them, due to government inaction, are missing out on a staggering £10 million every day that should be in their pockets.

“Reform of Pension Credit is essential and it is the government’s responsibility to act. It won’t cost them an additional penny, but would transform the lives of over a million pensioner households.”