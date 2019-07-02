YORK band The Receivers play the Victoria Vaults, Nunnery Lane, York, on Friday after their triumphant EP launch gig at Fibbers in May.

Courtesy of the Victoria Vaults and Vinyl Eddie Records, The Press has one vinyl copy of The Receivers' There's More To The World to be won.

"The band received another great boost last week when Chris Moyles featured them on his Radio X breakfast show, and played Saturday from the EP: something that's unheard of for an unsigned band," says Victoria Vaults promoter Dave Sollitt.

"With BBC 6 Music's Steve Lamacq having already played Leave The Right Marks from the EP, we had another surge in sales and there are now not many left. Friday's gig could be the last chance for people to grab a copy before it sells out – and we’re selling it at a bargain £5 that night."

Support comes Fear & Loathing, Pavilion and Duchess, from Newcastle. "This is the first in a number of reciprocal gigs we'll be giving to bands from up there, in exchange for York bands getting gigs up in Newcastle." Tickets cost £5 from Vinyl Eddie, the pub, the bands and at wegottickets.com.

Competition question: Which BBC presenter played The Receivers on his show?

Send your answer, with your name and address, on an email marked Receivers Competition, to charles.hutchinson@nqyne.co.uk. Usual competition rules apply.