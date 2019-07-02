A HOTEL in York has undergone a £5million refurbishment and is creating 40 new local jobs as part of the investment.

All areas of Elmbank Hotel, on The Mount, have been transformed to offer a boutique guest experience.

In keeping with the 17th century building's history, its interiors are inspired by its original Art Nouveau features and the city’s equestrian roots.

In the main house where 38 of the 61 bedrooms reside, deluxe rooms have been created including expansions and new-look interiors.

Additional rooms in ‘The Lodge’ which is adjacent to the hotel have also been refurbished and are ideal for families and groups.

The restaurant has become Leetham’s Brasserie offering hotel guests and locals a casual brasserie experience serving classic dishes with a Yorkshire twist.

The interior design of the restaurant centres around a feature Jacobean fireplace dating back to 1750, with the neighbouring Peacock Bar presenting a striking marble topped bar centrepiece. There is also an outdoor patio known as the Botanical Garden for al fresco dining and drinks, with views of the hotel’s surrounding garden.

The property is owned by premium hotel operator Cairn Group.

Tina O’Hara, group director of sales at Cairn Group said: “The Group has a long-standing history in York having been in the city for 22 years, so this is a huge project for us with great significance. Our goal is to be the best boutique hotel here. It’s a new chapter and chance to be part of the community again, welcoming guests from further afield coming to enjoy what York has to offer as well as locals.

“We’ve created a hotel to be proud of with its original features at the heart celebrating its heritage. There’s a real focus on locality from people to produce, seeing us develop relationships and open up opportunities in the city and throughout Yorkshire. We really can’t wait for people to see what we’ve done with the place and are taking bookings now.”

The hotel has joined The Cairn Collection, Cairn Group’s portfolio of signature properties. It will become the north’s first MGallery property in January 2020.

To celebrate the relaunch, a discount of 20 per cent is available on room only, bed & breakfast and dinner, bed & breakfast rates when booking direct on stays until July 31 this year. For more information or to book visit www.thecairncollection.co.uk/hotels/york/elmbank-hotel/.