A YORK secondary school has been given a cash boost of £20,000 to help refurbish its science facilities.

Fulford School has received the generous donation from The Pavers Foundation, a charitable trust founded by York-based shoe retailer Pavers.

The donation is on behalf of Jason, Russell and Vanessa Paver, who are former pupils of the school.

It has been made to support students in the Fulford community and to mark headteacher Lorna Savage’s retirement from the school after 23 years.

Jason Paver, director of sales at Pavers, said: "All three of us were lucky enough to attend Fulford and benefit from the fantastic teachers there. We are in a very fortunate position to be able to support the school through the Foundation and wanted to give to a project that will hopefully make a difference to students using the science classrooms, as well as mark the retirement of one of the best teachers any of us had – Ms Savage."

“On top of this it was great to hear from deputy head Dan Bodey, about all the great work the school is doing to promote mental health and well-being to the students which is something we believe to be incredibly important and are happy to be able to support.”

Ms Savage added: “We are delighted and very grateful to receive such a substantial and generous donation from The Pavers Foundation. It really cements the link between the family and Fulford School.

“The funding will be put to immediate use and will aid the refurbishment of the science laboratories within the school to enable them to accommodate the ever-growing number of students seeking to join Fulford. This donation from The Pavers Foundation will have an immediate and long-lasting impact on students and staff in our community, including future students to the school, by enriching their learning experience.”