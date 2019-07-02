THE managing director of Eastern Network Rail has responded to criticism by several York businesses over the decision to undertake rail work over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The Press reported last month that no trains will be able to travel between Peterborough and London King’s Cross on Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25, whilst work is undertaken.

Rob McIntosh, Managing Director Eastern for Network Rail, said: “We are embarking on a programme of major work on the East Coast Main Line which will see a transformation of services up and down the line between London, York and Edinburgh. We will be creating thousands more seats of additional capacity and faster and more reliable services.

“Once completed, it will create capacity for up to 10,000 extra seats a day on long-distance services. This means even more potential tourist traffic for York, as well as improved links for businesses, not only to the capital but north to the coast and cities of the north east and Scotland. This major upgrade will create faster journeys and improve reliability for passengers, crucially it will provide more choice for travellers through better connections.

“The East Coast Upgrade will improve the route, allowing passengers to feel more benefits from that fleet and from the other new trains which are being introduced across the north.

“Knowing all of this, I fully understand the concerns raised about major work taking place on the railway this August bank holiday. Let me reassure you that a decision like this is never taken lightly. What’s more, we will ensure that we take the opportunity to carry out lots of other work in this period to minimise future closures.

"The city lies on one of the most famous railway lines in the country, the East Coast Main Line, an Anglo-Scots route which connects two capitals and some of our best loved cities along the way. York station is a gateway for tourists from all over the world who want to walk the walls, admire the Minister and enjoy everything else which York has to offer.

"Our railways were built 200 years ago to promote economic growth and that remains true today, our railway exists to meet the needs of the communities and economies it serves – we exist to make people’s lives better. To that end, we are embarking on a programme of major work on the East Coast Main Line which will see a transformation of services up and down the line between London, Leeds, York and Edinburgh. We will be creating thousands more seats of additional capacity and faster and more reliable services.

"These long-term benefits inevitably cause disruption in the short term; I do understand the impact this has upon passengers and the city and I am sorry that it cannot be avoided. We have been working behind the scenes for over a year without disrupting passengers, but this next stage is major work and, as such, it is not possible to do safely or efficiently without affecting trains. The fantastic attractions which York has to offer means tourists visit year-round, so there would never be a time when we could do the work without having an impact. We are working incredibly closely with train operating colleagues to minimise disruption and to carry out a high-profile campaign to keep passengers informed.

"Let me end with a personal commitment, I will continue to work with my colleagues in the train operating companies to support the communities we serve the best way we can. Where that involves significant investment to bring our Victorian infrastructure up to standard, we will plan carefully so that all disruption is minimised and so that passengers know well in advance what they can expect from us and their travel options. We know that the East Coast Main Line is vital for tourism, which is why we need to carry out this work, to ensure it remains fit for purpose and allows future generations to enjoy York in the years to come."