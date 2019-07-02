Time is running out for you to enter York's premier business awards. Here's what you need to know:

WHO CAN ENTER?

All businesses, from sole traders to plcs, based in the circulation area of The Press, which radiates out to Northallerton and across to the North York Moors in the north, down to Selby in the south, out to Beverley and the Yorkshire coast in the east, and across west to Harrogate and Wetherby.

WHY SHOULD I ENTER?

If the respect of the public and your peers matters to your business then The Press Business Awards are for you. This annual showcase of everything that’s great about our region’s businesses have helped to raise the profile of many superb businesses in the region. Your entry, win or lose, will be summarised to form a profile on your business, which will be published in the Business pages of The Press, and online on thepressbusinessawards.co.uk website.

HOW DO I ENTER?

Choose up to two of the 10 awards categories, which are explained at thepressbusinessawards.co.uk. Further information on entering The Press Business Awards 2019 is available by visiting our website. The deadline for entries is Friday August 9.

Formulate a compelling argument on why your business deserves to win. Your written entry will be your only opportunity to convince the judges to put you through to the next round of the competition. Copy and paste your entry into the online interactive entry form by ticking the boxes for the categories you wish to enter, which then opens up a box to enter your text. If you’re entering two very different categories, submit two separate entries, focused on the award you’re going for. You’ll also be given the opportunity to submit any professional business photographs you’ve had taken to be used alongside your profile in The Press, but please remember that you will only be able to submit one photograph per entry via the online entry form. Supporting documentation or hard copy entries cannot be accepted. Previous winners may enter. Employees of The Press and all other publications within Newsquest (Yorkshire & North East) Ltd are ineligible to enter. The online entry system is now live and open to entries.

JUDGING

Each entry will be considered by an independent judging panel. Three finalists will be chosen in each category, and the shortlist will be published in The Press in August. Each finalist will be interviewed by a member of the judging panel to help them decide the winner. Judges reserve the right to disqualify entrants which do not meet the eligibility criteria or to switch entrants’ categories where they consider the entry better suited. The judges’ decision is final.

WHAT NEXT?

Visit thepressbusinessawards.co.uk for updates and profiles of entrants. Also follow progress of The Press Business Awards 2019 on Twitter @yorkbusiness, using #PressBizAwards