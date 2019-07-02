THREE site managers from a local housebuilder have won a prestigious industry award for the 15th year in a row.
The trio, from Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, have been recognised by the National House Building Council in its annual Pride in the Job Quality Awards.
Ben Waines, a senior site manager at Saxon Gate in Stamford Bridge, Martyn Thorley, a project manager at The Chocolate Works in York, and Paul Darnley, a senior site manager at Tranby Fields, near Hull, have earned the mark of distinction, known as the Oscars of the housebuilding industry.
The awards recognise the best-run building sites in the country and are the highest accolade a site manager can achieve.
This year, 84 site managers at Barratt Developments earned the title, marking the 15th year in a row the company has won – more than any other housebuilder.
In addition to spot checks, site managers are judged on consistency, attention to detail, leadership, technical expertise and health and safety.
