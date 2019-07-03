A CAMPAIGNER who claims a man was wrongfully convicted of murdering his wife spoke at an event in London - claiming the prisoner and his family have been “let down” by the criminal justice system.
Robin Garbutt, formerly of York and Haxby, was found guilty of killing wife Diana after her body was found in the living quarters above their post office in Melsonby, North Yorkshire, in 2010. Robin told the police that armed robbers had held her hostage and killed her.
Jane Metcalfe, who knows Robin from when he lived in York, spoke at a vigil at the Royal Courts of Justice in London attended by more than 100 people.
She also spoke to a big crowd at the Innovation of Justice conference at the University of Law in the city.
At the vigil, she said: “Tragically, when Robin was at his most vulnerable and in the most pain and needed support and help more than anything in the world following the shocking death of his beloved wife, a system that should have supported him and his family and one that we hoped would find Diana`s killers, decided they had their man in Robin Garbutt.
“In circumstantial evidence alone they arrested him. At every turn, Robin Garbutt and his family have been let down by the criminal justice system.”
Comments are closed on this article.