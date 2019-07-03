A CAMPAIGNER who claims a man was wrongfully convicted of murdering his wife spoke at an event in London - claiming the prisoner and his family have been “let down” by the criminal justice system.

Robin Garbutt, formerly of York and Haxby, was found guilty of killing wife Diana after her body was found in the living quarters above their post office in Melsonby, North Yorkshire, in 2010. Robin told the police that armed robbers had held her hostage and killed her.