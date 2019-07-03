YORK council chiefs are calling on the government to bring forward a spending review - and release much needed funds for cash-strapped local authorities.

Research by the Local Government Association (LGA) reveals that one in three councils fear funding for statutory services, such as adult social care, protecting children and preventing homeless, will run out within three years.

More than 1,400 local government leaders, councillors and ministers gathered at an annual conference in Bournemouth on Monday, as the LGA revealed its financial findings ahead of the spending review.

The LGA says that one in three councils fear they will run out of funding by 2022 - with the number rising to almost two thirds of councils by 2024.

Almost a fifth of councils are not confident of realising all of the savings they have identified to make this year.

The report added that an unprecedented rise in demand means many councils are having to spend more than they planned for in adult social care, children’s services and homelessness support. The overspends have seen councils forced to make in-year budget cuts to try and balance their books.

Cllr Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council and executive member for policy, strategy and partnerships, said: “Councils across the UK continue to be faced with unprecedented financial challenges, with local government nationally facing an estimated funding gap of £8 billion by 2025, and this is being exacerbated by the government’s inaction to give councils fairer funding.

“As we look towards the next full budget planning process, without the government’s long-anticipated spending review, there are a number of areas we remain unable to plan precisely for.

“It is incredibly important, particularly for councils in the north of England where communities have been continuously under-invested, that the government bring forward their spending review and release much-needed funds for local councils.”

The LGA said it is calling for the next prime minister to prioritise local public services in the spending review and give councils urgent certainty about future funding, business rates retention and the fair funding review.