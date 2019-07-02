THE first apartments in a major new development just inside York’s Bar Walls have been launched on to the market.

Developers say work is well underway to transform the former Hudson House offices site into a vibrant new community called the Hudson Quarter.

The scheme will feature 127 luxury apartments, a 35,000 sq ft office building, commercial space, new landscaped grounds, parking spaces and a pedestrian and cycle route through the site, to connect with Toft Green.

The Quarter is situated opposite York Railway Station and will feature three residential buildings, named Kings, Waverley and Victoria in a nod to the area’s rich railway heritage, said a spokesman.

He said a range of studio, one, two, three bedroom homes would be offered in the first building to be released, Kings, which contains 61 apartments.

“The other two residential buildings will be marketed later this year,” he said.

“Prices in the first phase will start from £175,000 for studios, £230,000 for two beds and £950,000 for three bed penthouses.

“A marketing suite is open onsite to showcase the high quality finishes in all the apartments and is open to the public.

“The exterior and interior of the buildings have been modelled by award winning designers Fuse.

“ Internal features in the premium apartments include instant hot water, quartz stone work surfaces, high-tech shower controls, filtered water taps, wine coolers and pop up extractors.”

Hudson Moody and Carter Jonas are joint residential agents on the Palace Capital plc development.

Neil Sinclair, CEO of Palace Capital, said: “Even before we have launched there has been a high level of interest in the apartments and so we are expecting strong demand for these homes.

“Hudson Quarter is a unique location and is being designed and built to the highest standards, creating a fantastic new development in the heart of the City. Great effort has been put into creating modern and sophisticated living spaces, many of which will offer stunning views across the City’s skyline.”

Ben Hudson from Hudson Moody and Ed Stoyle from Carter Jonas said: “After five years of planning and design we are very excited to launch the first apartments for sale. Hudson Quarter will create one of the York’s most desirable places to live, when the development is completed.”

The main contractor in the development is Caddick Construction with completion of the whole project expected in early 2021. The site was previously home to Hudson House which was designed as the headquarters for British Rail Eastern Region and built between 1967 and 1970.