A FAMILY of schools in York has a new addition to their number.

Skelton Primary School and nursery is the latest school to join the Hope Learning Trust, York, taking the multi-academy trust’s total of partner schools into double figures.

The tenth school to join Hope, Skelton converted to academy status on July 1 and although the pupils, staff and parents will see little difference on a day-to-day basis, the school will see huge benefits behind the scenes. Hope’s central team will manage many of the back-office business functions supporting the school and sharing staffing and resources across the Trust.

Head teacher, Michaela Carney, said: “We are delighted to be part of this growing and successful multi-academy Trust. We have been working alongside Hope for some time now and for us, the decision to join the Hope family was simple. As a relatively small school, we will benefit from the expertise, best practice and support which comes from belonging to a trust whose ethos and values dovetail perfectly with ours.

“We’re excited about our future within the Trust and are looking forward to the opportunities that belonging to Hope brings.”

Hope’s CEO, Brian Crosby, said: “We are thrilled to welcome our tenth school into the Hope family. Our drive to see our children and young people flourish, seize opportunities and live life to the full, means that we are an attractive prospect for schools

.”

Hope, which was initially founded by York schools, Manor CE Academy and Poppleton Ouesbank Primary, now also includes Vale of York Academy, Barlby High School, Burton Green Primary, Forest of Galtres Anglican Methodist Primary, Baldersby St James Primary, Scarborough secondary schools George Pindar and Graham.