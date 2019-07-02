AN INDEPENDENT school near York is celebrating after being shortlisted in two categories for the prestigious Independent Schools of the Year Awards 2019.

Queen Ethelburga's Collegiate, in Thorpe Underwood, is in the running for the Co-educational Independent School of the Year Award.

Principal Steven Jandrell welcomed the news, saying: “At QE we have an incredibly diverse community of students, with 53 different nationalities represented and students aged from 3 months to 19 years old.

“We are thrilled to be shortlisted for the Co-educational Independent School of the Year Award for ‘going above and beyond’ in providing for our students. Not only does this achievement reflect our innovative and personalised curriculum, our extensive co-curricular provision and our outstanding pastoral care, but it is a testament to this diverse and thriving community, built on the dedication and support of our staff, students and parents.”

Chapter House, QE's preparatory provision, is also up for an award in the Independent Pre-prep of the Year category.

Karen Kilkenny, head of Chapter House, added: "We are delighted to have been shortlisted for this award. Our excellent staff, together with our wonderful parents and students, ensure Chapter House is the most supportive learning environment it can be for every child. We are collectively focused on developing the skills and knowledge our students need to thrive, so that every one of them can achieve their full potential, whatever their talents and abilities. Most of all, we pride ourselves on our students becoming happy, confident and resilient members of the Collegiate and local community."

The awards celebrate the success stories of schools and their students across the independent education sector in the UK. Showcasing the excellence of the educational experience available to students of all backgrounds, they recognise the varied and imaginative ways in which independent schools prepare young people for their future lives.

The Independent Schools of the Year Award winners are expected to be announced in October this year.