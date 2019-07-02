TWO partner primary schools have taken delivery of a smart new minibus.

As previously reported in The Press, Camblesforth Community Primary Academy and Staynor Hall Community Primary Academy - which are both part of York-based Ebor Academy Trust - will be working more closely together to enrich the learning experience for both sets of children.

The minibus also gives options to parents who didn't manage to get a place at the oversubscribed Staynor Hall school. Nearby Camblesforth offers a minibus shuttle service.

Dave Card, head of school at Camblesforth, said: “The minibus is a great asset and gives us so much more flexibility that can be shared by the schools.

“What began as an idea to help parents disappointed at not being able to get their child into Staynor Hall, has become a tangible benefit for the whole community

.”

There are 22 schools in Ebor, across Selby, York, the Yorkshire Coast and in the East Riding and The Humber. Two more schools are set to join on September 1.