A CRASH involving six vehicles affected traffic between York and Selby this morning (July 2).

It happened at Deighton and partially blocked the road.

Traffic was backed up beyond Escrick heading northbound.

The road has since been cleared.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "This incident was reported at 8.43am today and involved a six vehicle collision on the A19 York Road at Gravel Pit Farm, Deighton.

"There are no reported serious injuries."