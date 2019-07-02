I HAVE to disagree with Emma Clayton (Column, The Press, June 27) about dogs on beaches. There are plenty of places to exercise dogs - but not on public beaches. They may not be allowed on part of beaches this time of year, but where they are the majority of owners aren’t looking at what their dogs are doing as they are glued to their mobiles, not healthy. Is this why very few beaches get a full all-clear?

But I do agree with her about dogs in pubs. All pubs have to have a hygiene rating by the council, as beer is food. So why all of a sudden are most pubs allowing dogs in, especially where they serve food?