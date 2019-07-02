SPARK:York may finally be forced to install timber cladding over its shipping containers after losing a planning appeal.

There has been a long-running wrangle over the appearance of the innovative new business start-up and social space in Piccadilly, which opened last summer.

Planning permission was originally granted by City of York Council for the complex with a condition that the converted containers would be clad in timber to mitigate their visual impact, but it was never installed.

Last year, the planning committee narrowly turned down an application by Spark for the requirement to be lifted.

Director Samual Leach appealed but now a planning inspector has dismissed the appeal, saying that to allow the variation to the planning condition would 'cause harm to the character and appearance of the Central Historic Core.'

The inspector, Paul Cooper, said: "The timber cladding that was to be installed would have screened the harsher, more industrial elements of the development, whilst still retaining the modern, contemporary ethos of the site.

"The works as completed expose the industrial nature of the site in its totality, which I find is at odds with the Conservation Area designation.

"The Conservation Area appraisal paints a relatively bleak picture of the Piccadilly area, stating that a number of buildings are in poor condition, and the overall area has a sense of neglect. I find the industrial nature of the works does not add to the Conservation Area."

Mr Cooper said that from the evidence of the appellants, it was apparent that the financial implications of the cladding would be prohibitive and put the entire project at risk.

"However, I fail to see how this would not have been identified at the outset, as it appears that considerable discussion took place at the pre-application stage," he said.

"In addition I have not been presented with any business or financial plan to support this concern."

He said the appellants felt the current appearance complemented the distinctive character of the development, but this did not constitute a justifiable reason for ignoring the materials set out as part of the condition.

"In short, a perfectly acceptable scheme has been approved, which would be far more appropriate in the Conservation Area."

Independent councillor Mark Warters has contacted the council in the light of the decision to ask for details of what -if any - enforcement action will now be taken to get Spark to comply with the planning conditions over cladding.

"Should compliance not be immediately forthcoming, will enforcement be getting assistance from Property Services, given that immediate non compliance is presumably a breach of the Spark lease warranting immediate cessation of activities," he added.

A spokesman for Spark:York said today it accepted the decision of the planning inspector and would be 'working with the local authority to agree the final look and finish for Spark.'

He asaid:"We pursued the appeal because many people locally and nationally had commented positively on the artwork installed.

"The artwork of the exterior has brought a much needed splash of colour to Piccadilly and we believe the correct cladding solution will bring an exciting new exterior phase for the project.”