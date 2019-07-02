IT is a remarkable tribute that the people of Hong Kong are paying the British Empire; defying the ruthless, possibly brutal, might of China to preserve our democratic legacy. How odd that such a large part of our population are fighting tooth and nail to achieve the opposite here.
Truly there is nowt so queer as folk!
A V Martin, Westfield Close, Wigginton, York
Good to hear someone statesmanlike at last
LORD Chris Patten was interviewed on BBC Breakfast TV on Monday morning, July 1. I was impressed. His views were sought on the unrest and mass protests in Hong Kong, which greatly concern him.
Inevitably, tacked on to that was a supplementary question about the Conservative leadership contest. An evidently despairing Patten expressed his ‘One-Nation Tory’ thoughts on this political brawl (my words) and the not-unconnected EU factor with grace, eloquence and measured passion.
As Patten spoke a rarely encountered word, these days, came to mind: statesmanlike.
Derek Reed,
Middlethorpe Drive, York
