POLICE arrested a man after a digger was allegedly stolen in York yesterday (July 1) and later stopped while being towed in a trailer by a van.
North Yorkshire Police Operations Support Unit based in Malton tweeted that the digger was sighted on the A19 near Escrick about 45 minutes after it was stolen.
Police used tactical pursuit and containment tactics to box the van and digger in on Selby bypass.
The unit confirmed that a man has been arrested.
It also tweeted: "Great teamwork by proactive policing resources @NYorksRPG @NYPFirearmsUnit @NYPDogSection."
