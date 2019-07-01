A 12-YEAR-OLD cyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a coach outside a North Yorkshire school.
The crash happened near St Aiden’s High School in Oatlands Drive, Harrogate, at about 8.50am today.
North Yorkshire Police said the Harrogate boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where he remained in a serious but stable condition, and the coach occupants were uninjured.
A spokeswoman said officers were appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage to come forward.
She said anyone who was in the area this morning and saw the cyclist or the bus prior to the incident, and anyone who saw the collision itself,was being urged to phone 101 and ask for Traffic Constable Julie Brown, quoting reference number 12190118390.
