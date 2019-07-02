STUDENTS from Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Primary School and Bootham School have received awards after winning an art competition hosted by a school in China.
Last year, students across York took part in the Nanjing Youth Painting contest called ‘Dreams of the Future’ and sent their work to be displayed with others from all over the world.
A representative from the Nanjing Foreign Affairs Office presented the certificates with the new Lord Mayor of York, Janet Looker , at the Mansion House.
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Primary School teacher and former resident of Nanjing, Lauren Williams, also received an award for helping York with the competition - as did Cllr David Taylor, who travelled to Nanjing in 2016 to help establish links with the Chinese city when he was Lord Mayor of York.