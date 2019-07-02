THE family of a little girl with a rare condition are “completely heartbroken” after hearing that their daughter may not be eligible for a potentially life-changing drug.

Matilda Jaimeson, four, from Strensall, York, suffers from muscle-wasting disorder Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

Her parents, Rachel, 37 and Mike Jaimeson, 40, have campaigned with the charity TreatSMA to get the drug Spinraza, also known as Nusinersen, to be recognised by the NHS.

The drug treats the cause of SMA, helping to minimise the disability and improve quality of life.

The family had thought they had made a breakthrough after the drug was approved by the National Institute for Health Care and Excellence (NICE) in May. NICE said at the time that “all relevant SMA patients will be able to benefit”.

But their world was turned upside down when NICE updated its guidelines, meaning some patients, including Matilda, may miss out.

It is understood that patients with Type 3 SMA who have lost the ability to walk independently are not eligible.

Mum Rachel said: “The new criteria means that she no longer qualifies for it. We are absolutely heartbroken.

"This decision is the epitome of cruel. With muscle wasting, it continues to decline. Matilda will only get worse and without this treatment she won’t be able have a free childhood and will lose out on playing with her friends at Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy and doing other activities as she grows up.

“It is a cruel enough disorder without agencies giving the impression they will help, allowing us to celebrate and then taking it away. ‬

“People who are weaker than Matilda will get treated whilst people who can walk more than five steps will also be treated. Matilda is in a very small pocket of people who will miss out.” ‬

A NICE spokesperson said: “We’re sorry if, as a result of any of our communications, people with SMA and their families were given the impression that access to Nusinersen through our draft recommendations would be without restriction.

“As is made clear in our draft recommendations, because of the difficulties in being confident about the clinical evidence and the cost-effectiveness of Nusinersen, it was necessary to agree to access criteria for a period of further data collection to try and better understand how Nusinersen affects people with SMA.

"The committee, therefore, agreed an MAA (management access agreement) which could not only help answer these questions but also address the financial risk and challenges for implementation in the NHS.

"We understand that the eligibility criteria for the MAA for Nusinersen are disappointing for patients who may not meet the criteria.

"We are always very conscious of the responsibility we bear when making difficult decisions like these."

The spokesperson added that it had been a "challenging appraisal" and all parties had worked together to reach an arrangement that allows access to Nusinersen for "most people".

Campaigners for the charity TreatSMA have now written to NICE, requesting the decision is reviewed and saying they will launch an appeal it if not.