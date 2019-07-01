THE University of York and York St John University have joined with 26 other universities across the north to unite their expertise and agree a plan of action to create an energy economy that will lead the world in low-carbon growth.
An historic summit is being organised tomorrow by the University of Hull in direct response to a call by Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry for an elite network of Northern Powerhouse universities to lead the country in science, research and innovation.
Professor Susan Lea, vice-chancellor at Hull, who will open the conference, said: “United, we can create a culture of innovation that will help shape a dynamic, sustainable and low-carbon economy for the north.
"Not only will this help balance the north-south divide, but it will benefit the nation as a whole and further enhance the north of England’s position on the global stage.”
Mr Berry said he had called for an 'Ivy League of the North' where great Northern universities could combine their technical knowledge, expertise and know-how to 'build the economy of tomorrow and create a highly-skilled, highly-educated new generation of graduates.'
He added: “I am proud to see universities from across our region delivering on this ambition."