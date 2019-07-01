YORK BID'S Street Rangers are calculated to have prevented 1,544 criminal incidents last year, deterred 1,484 cases of anti-social behaviour and recovered more than £24,000 of stolen goods.

Now the success of the Business Improvement District Rangers has been recognised in a national award scheme.

They secured the accolade of Best Safety, Security and Resilience Scheme at the annual Town and City Management Industry Awards in London.

The judges said that in a hugely competitive field, York BID was the 'standout candidate for trailblazing its Ranger programme' and it 'presented a compelling model from which we can all learn valuable lessons.'

BID director Andrew Lowson said the Rangers were a visible presence on the streets of York, working closely with police to make the city centre a safer and more welcoming place for residents and visitors alike.

Asked how the Rangers statistics for deterring crime and anti-social behaviour were calculated, a spokesman said examples included how the body language and behaviour of a known offender changed when the Rangers were present.

"So, for example, when a known shoplifter leaves a shop quickly as the Rangers arrive, that would count as a deterred incident," he said.

Another example was where Rangers intervened to calm down a situation in the street and stopped it escalating.