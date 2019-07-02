A YOUNG York man and a friend have trekked to Everest base camp in memory of his late father - and raised almost £2,000 for a hospice and a homeless charity.

Joshua Boultwood-Neale, 26, of Fishergate, completed the hike despite suffering suspected water poisoning from drinking contaminated glacier water, after purification tablets had failed to work.

He and his friend, Daniel Wilson, 25, of Escrick, took nine days to reach the camp, which is situated at more than 5,000 metres above sea level and is used by mountain climbers during their ascent and descent of the mountain.

“It was an unforgettable experience- there is an equal sense of relief and pride we were able to complete it, as pledged,” he said.

“It typically involved seven to nine hours of hiking per day, although this factored in two ‘acclimatisation days’, in which our group of 15 people- a mixture of Brits, Aussies, American and French - undertook shorter, albeit strenuous walks.

“We were treated to breathtaking, panoramic views.”

He said that en route, they visited the Everest Memorial Site, featuring stone tributes to those who had died attempting to reach the summit, which was a "poignant and reflective moment".

The former Fishergate and Fulford School pupil decided to do the slog in tribute to his father Jerry Neale,who formerly lived in York before moving to Bath some years ago and who died last year, aged 55.

He said the money raised would be divided between the Julian Trust, a Bristol-based night shelter for homeless people where Jerry worked as a volunteer before he died, and St Leonard’s Hospice in York.

Joshua added that as his dad was a York City fan, he and Daniel had left a club scarf in a bar they visited during their hike.