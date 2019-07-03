WELL, here's a photograph to stir the memories: York's British Sugar Factory seen from the air in December 1982. Looking at this, you can almost sell the sickly sweet odour that spread across the city at the height of a 'campaign'...

The factory opened in 1926 to process sugar beet farmed around York. By 1930 it was processing 133,000 tons of beet a year. During the war, sugar was classified as an 'essential element' of Britain's wartime food production, and skilled sugar workers were accorded 'reserved occupation' status.