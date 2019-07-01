YORK Racecourse rocked out on Saturday as Busted continued the music season at Knavesmire.

As the final horses galloped past the finish line, the crowd’s cheers were redirected towards the stage by the sound of the first chords from the pop-rock band, as they began their highly anticipated performance.

In an hour along, highly energetic performance, the trio, consisting of James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson, opened the show with a string of their biggest hits – beginning with their latest - Nineties - which reminisces about the days of their youth, followed by the number one hit singles Air Hostess and Falling for You.

As racegoers made their way towards the stage, the band showcased some of their latest music that still contains the same eclectic mix of raw rock laced with pop-fuelled semantics; that proved so popular with music fans in the early 2000s.

Mothers, Fathers, Grandmothers, Grandfathers, and children were all headbanging in unison to some of the notable new tracks such as MIA, Shipwrecked in Atlantis and Radio.

The fan base still seems as loyal as it was 15 years ago. Like some short-lived obsessions, bands can often take a long hiatus and when they return they find that even their most loyal fanbase has moved on. Bustedmania, however, is still alive and kicking.

The band’s chemistry remains strong and Charlie’s role as the frontman - despite stating on numerous occasions that he would never rejoin the group - is a perfect fit and the place he seems most comfortable.

The same goes for James and Matt who are still giving their soul to the rock and roll religion. Despite the clammy climate, by the end of the set, the crowd was in full- groove motion, making a great sight as the sun came down and the temperature cooled off.

The boys left to a standing ovation and could be seen being whisked away in a helicopter.