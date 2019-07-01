VIKINGS fought and dancers danced at what is predicted to have been a record-breaking Copmanthorpe Carnival.

Large crowds attended the annual community event at Copmanthorpe Recreation Centre to enjoy the entertainment on the big stage as well as all the fun of the fair and other amusements among the many stalls.

Carnival chairman Alan Murray said: “Well what a scorcher! We are still doing all the counting, but it well could have been a record breaking year for us!

“We couldn’t have envisaged how well the carnival would go!

“We had the most attractions and stalls to date, we changed the layout this year, and have had nothing but positive comments, which are always fantastic to hear as so much time and effort goes into to organising the event.”

The Volsung Vikings led by Jarl Thorstene set up camp and staged a battle involving local children.

“It’s very pythonesque, but it’s fun,” said the Jarl as he sweltered in full Viking costume.

Churches Together Copmanthorpe had quieter entertainment for children with face painting on the day and information about their week-long holiday programme for children aged 11 or under.

Jazzy J Dance Group was among local organisations who got the chance to shine on stage in front of picnicking families, some of whom had their beach umbrellas with them.

Many carnivalgoers queued for ice-creams or carried litre bottles of water from the Copmanthorpe Co-op stand.

Dave Williams said: “It’s amazing how many people like water.”

The Co-op was promoting the One Foundation charity to give people in Africa clean water. The entertainment on the big stage started with Collapse the Arcade and finished with Copmanthorpe band CopOwt nearly six hours later.

This year’s theme was “Save the Planet”. Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and RSPB had stands.