CITY Screen, York, is showing Yesterday (12A), the new Beatles-inspired collaboration between filmmaker Danny Boyle and screenwriter Richard Curtis.

Since Four Weddings And A Funeral in 1994, Curtis has been a taste of honey with beautifully judged romantic comedies of amour fou across the class divide. Now Yesterday arrives in the form of a British musical comedy about dreams of stardom and unexplained phenomena. Aspiring singer-songwriter Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) is struggling with his career; he is just a man with big dreams and a guitar, loved and supported by his childhood best friend, Ellie (Lily James).

He is far from famous until, one day, during a mysterious global blackout, a car hits him and he comes round to find that nobody remembers The Beatles – apart from him – as a a nasty bout of pop culture amnesia ripples across the universe. Feeling obliged to bring the legendary melodies of the Fab Four back to life, Jack is fast-tracked to global stardom, but he may have taken on more than he can handle.

