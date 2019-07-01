YOBS kicked and punched a car in a York car park - and also threw cans at it, police have revealed.
The incident happened at 2.30am last Wednesday in the Castle Car Park near Clifford's Tower.
North Yorkshire Police said three youths approached a woman and her partner, who were collecting their car from the car park and then damaged their car.
"Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, and would appeal to any nearby businesses with CCTV coverage of the car park to review their footage and contact officers if they have captured any relevant footage," said a force spokesman.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about a blue small car, possibly a Vauxhall Corsa that the suspects were believed to be using."
Anyone with information should phone 101, select option 2, and ask for Philip Charlton, email Philip.Charlton@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12190114795.