A WOMAN jumped on to a table in a York bar and repeatedly punched another woman who was celebrating her 21st birthday.

The attack happened at Revolution in Coney Street at 4.30pm on Monday March 25 but has only just been disclosed by North Yorkshire Police.

The force revealed details as it issued a CCTV image of a woman who officers would like to speak in connection with the attack, in which the victim was punched numerous times in the head.

A spokeswoman said the suspect was white, with long blond hair and was wearing black jeans and a white and leopard print top.

She was also thought to have had two '18' balloons attached to her.

"Officers have conducted inquiries and are releasing an image of a woman and asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise her, as they believe she has information that will assist their investigation," she said.

"Anyone who recognises the woman in the picture, or who has any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to PC 362 David Butchart, email David.Butchart@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12190054026."