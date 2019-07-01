Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in York.
North Yorkshire Police said that the assault took place in the Fishergate area at approximately 9.45pm on Monday, January 14, but details have only now been released.
The force said it involved a woman being assaulted at an address in the Fishergate area.
It added: "Officers have been conducting inquiries and have today released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to, as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.
"We are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to DC 1741 Kath Drummond or email Kathleen.drummond@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12190008672 when passing on information.
