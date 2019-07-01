ALMOST 200 children took to the stage to shine in South Milford Primary School’s performance of Seussical the Musical.

The show, held at Sherburn High School last week, was a magical extravaganza, during which the cast of four to 11-year-olds,brought to life their favourite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and Gertrude McFuzz.