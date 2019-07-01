ALMOST 200 children took to the stage to shine in South Milford Primary School’s performance of Seussical the Musical.
The show, held at Sherburn High School last week, was a magical extravaganza, during which the cast of four to 11-year-olds,brought to life their favourite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and Gertrude McFuzz.
Head teacher Melanie Lawrence said: “It’s been a huge success for the school and the whole community working together. The children have amazed us with their singing, acting, dancing and enthusiasm. We have discovered hidden talents on this journey, which is one of the richest bonuses of working on a project like this.
“We have had so many memorable moments as well as the thrill of performing on a stage.”
She thanked everyone involved, including Sherburn High, parents, the PTA and volunteers.