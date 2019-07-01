CHILDREN gathered at a protest before school this morning (July 1) to show their support for saving a row of 18 trees, which York Racecourse plans to fell.

Around 30 people, including pupils from Knavesmire Primary and York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, turned out for the rally on Campleshon Road near the line of mature lombardy poplar trees that could be cut down.

The 27 metre-plus trees are located on the edge of a car park belonging to the racecourse.

During the demonstration, the children tied a yellow ribbon on the gateway to the trees, which are protected with a Tree Preservation Order.

An application has been submitted by York Racecourse to City of York Council to remove the 18 trees.

The Press has contacted the racecourse and will add its comment when it receives one.

In a report accompanying the application it says the trees have been graded as being in a "fair physiological and poor structural condition, i.e. these trees are below-average quality specimens which would require extensive, frequent or disproportionate remedial work to significantly enhance their potential for long-term retention."

It also says that "at 27m+ tall they have grown significantly beyond what was necessary to screen the now demolished warehouses located on the former factory site."

The plan is to cut them down and replace them with eight fastigiate beech trees.

Mollie Nicholl, in year 4 at Knavesmire Primary and co-founder of the school’s eco club, said: “We need to keep the trees because they help us to breathe, and they’re really important because animals live in them, and we’re getting less and less of them, and I don’t see why we need to chop them down if they can get better.”

Ms Maskell added: “York needs to plant more trees. Only four per cent of York is covered in trees compared to the national average of 12 per cent.

"We need trees to mitigate against flooding and also against wider climate change. And therefore at a time when we should be planting, we shouldn’t be felling.”

Resident Orna O'Toole lives opposite the trees is keen to see them remain.

She said: "We need to see an appraisal of how these trees could be managed. Some of the money the racecourse earn from the races could be used to maintain these trees rather than trying to eradicate them and replace them with eight small beech trees which will take years to grow. I would rather see these trees remain looking as glorious as they do today for the benefit of the local environment, the local community and the local children. We should be keeping trees not cutting them down."

Louise Ennis, local community campaigner, set up on online petition at the weekend, which has already collected more than 400 signatures.

She commented: "These trees are over 75 years old and are part of the natural landscape which makes this part of the city so special for residents and visitors. They screen the racecourse parking and noise from local housing and the primary school, and screen the new housing development from the racecourse. The racecourse should be looking after them for the benefit of the community as they make a huge contribution to the character of the area."

To sign the petition, visit: https://www.change.org/p/york-racecourse-save-mature-trees-on-york-racecourse