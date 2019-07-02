A YORK fugitive smashed two cars and crashed into a house as he tried to evade extradition for the second time.

A police helicopter joined police cars in the pursuit of the Mercedes driven by Tomasz Furmaniak, 37, who was wanted on warrant by the authorities in his native Poland and on the run from an English court.

Officers eventually arrested him lying on his back in a beck.

The Nunnery Lane resident is now in custody and due before Westminster Magistrates' Court.

It was the second time in seven years the court had granted him bail in extradition proceedings, and the second time he had gone on the run.

In February 2012, police had to use a taser and pava spray to arrest him in Swinegate, York, when the Polish authorities were trying to extradite him in connection with offences including robbery.

North Yorkshire Police road crime squad revealed details about the 2019 chase on Twitter.

They said he ignored their order to pull over on the A1(M) and sped along the A63 towards Selby carrying out “dangerous and stupid manoeuvres”. He hit another car and collided with a house before abandoning the car and running off.

The National Police Air Service helicopter joined in the pursuit and directed police on the ground to where Furmaniak was lying in the water.

Furmaniak pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession of cannabis and cocaine and driving without insurance when he appeared before York magistrates.

They rejected duty solicitor Steve Munro’s application for bail and committed Furmaniak to York Crown Court for sentence on July 18.

Before then he will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Kathryn Reeve, prosecuting, said Furmaniak had agreed to be extradited when he appeared before the London court on June 13 and was released on bail while arrangements were made to send him back to Poland.

But he didn’t attend Fulford Road Police Station on June 19 to be extradited and went on the run until he was sighted on June 26.

Ms Reeve said he “extensively damaged” the car he was driving and the Range Rover he hit.

In February 2012, Furmaniak was wanted by English police in connection with a domestic incident and by the Polish authorities for robbery.

Westminster Magistrates' Court had granted him bail in the extradition proceedings – and he went on the run.

Police spotted him drinking in a bar in Swinegate. He ran off down the street, but was arrested with difficulty.