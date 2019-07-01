PREPARATIONS are well underway for a summer festival to mark the first anniversary of the opening of a centre in Tang Hall which has become a community hub for local residents.

As well as celebrating the one year anniversary of The Centre@Burnholme, the ‘Phoenix Arising’ festival on Saturday also recognises the heritage of the building on the site of the former Community College.

Bringing together a diverse mix of music, performances, literature, crafts and activities, the inclusive, family-friendly festival is run by Explore York Libraries and Archives who provide a library, café, public access PCs, free WiFi and events and activities for people of all ages. It is also being run by Tang Hall SMART, who offer arts-based activities to people in need.

It will be held at The Centre@Burnholme, with music acts and tea dances taking place throughout the festival. Starting at 9am and finishing at 9pm, there will be daytime sessions in the library and café showcasing a variety of fun activities such as Storytime, Lego, Chatterbooks, Playdough and Chapters Reading Group for young people and a taster session of boccia, local history information, Reading Group membership, craft club and Burnholme Information Hub resources for adults.

Samples of café refreshments will be provided during the day, with full refreshments provided as part of the ongoing evening entertainment.

Sue Williamson, managing director of Tang Hall SMART, said: “We are very much looking forward to celebrating the talent we have in our community and to showcasing bands, choirs, a tea-dance, solo artists and our very first community play to local residents from across York. We called the festival Phoenix Arising to symbolise the way the building rose from the former college.”

Fiona Williams, chief executive, Explore York Libraries and Archives, added: “It’s amazing how quickly the first anniversary has come around. We are pleased to celebrate this first year at the same time we are developing our exciting vision as part of the new library and archives contract with City of York Council. The Explore vision is about opening up the world to everyone, and with 12,000 people a month visiting this wonderful building, we can see how successful it has been. We will continue to reach out to everyone in the east of the city to come and explore the future with us.”

The festival is being supported by York’s Ultra Fibre Optic (UFO) from TalkTalk as it rolls out its full fibre network across the city.

The support from York’s UFO from TalkTalk means the festival is entirely free from 9am to 4pm, then just £1 per person from 4pm to 9pm, including sandwiches, cakes and drinks.