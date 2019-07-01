PUPILS, staff and parents at a North Yorkshire primary school are celebrating moving back up the Ofsted rankings.

Green Hammerton CE School between York and Harrogate has been judged as ‘good’ after a two day inspection which was carried out in May and has now been published by the watchdog.

This was the school's first inspection since they were last graded as ‘requires improvement’ in January 2017.

The school takes pupils from the Green Hammerton, Whixley and further afield, with places for children aged from three years in its Early Years Foundation Stage class.

The EYFS provision was praised during the visit with inspectors saying: “children in the early years get off to a flying start".

The school's head teacher is Jenny Langley.

She said: "We are delighted by the outcome of the inspection, and incredibly proud of our achievements.

"The inspection reflects the commitment and work of staff, governors, children and families over the last two years.

“Since the school’s previous inspection, the head teacher and leaders have effectively addressed most of the areas for improvement.”

The inspector also praised the positive relationship with parents and the community and this is reflected in the Ofsted questionnaire, Parent View.

Nearly all parents and carers who responded would recommend the school to others, and those who responded in writing to the inspection survey were overwhelmingly positive.

Inspectors also found that pupils behave well and show high levels of

engagement with their learning.

This is

endorsed by 100 per cent of parents who responded

to Ofsted’s questionnaire Parent View.

Inspectors found that the school needs to do more to continue to improve the quality of teaching so that it is consistently good or better to raise pupils’

attainment in reading and writing by ensuring that assessment is used to plan lessons so that work is pitched at the right

level of difficulty.

They suggested that this can be done by using questioning to deepen pupils’ understanding and setting high standards for the presentation of pupils’ written work.

Also inspectors asked them to improve leadership and management by revising the curriculum so that subjects are planned with a clear path of progression to deepen pupils’ understanding in the foundation subjects.