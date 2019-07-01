In 1952, a team of young footballers from St Barnabas Primary took on a team from Tang Hall in the York schools cup final. St Barnabas' was a 'D' team - and they were playing Tang Hall A. So they were massive underdogs. But they managed to hold out for a 0-0 draw. There was no extra time or golden goals in those days, so the teams shared the trophy - with St Barnabas taking it for the first six months, and Tang Hall for the next six.

The St Barnabas goalie that day was Jim Smith. Now 78, he's still only 5ft 6in tall, he admits. "So then I was four foot nothing!"