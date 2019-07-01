In 1952, a team of young footballers from St Barnabas Primary took on a team from Tang Hall in the York schools cup final. St Barnabas' was a 'D' team - and they were playing Tang Hall A. So they were massive underdogs. But they managed to hold out for a 0-0 draw. There was no extra time or golden goals in those days, so the teams shared the trophy - with St Barnabas taking it for the first six months, and Tang Hall for the next six.
The St Barnabas goalie that day was Jim Smith. Now 78, he's still only 5ft 6in tall, he admits. "So then I was four foot nothing!"
The final was played at Bootham Crescent, though Jim doesn't remember being daunted by that. St Barnabas had a couple of good players, he says. Albert Granger was 'like a little terrier', while Paul Gibson was a 'good strong lad. He could give the ball a good kick.' He needed to. Even school teams played with leather balls in those days, Jim says. "And when it got wet you could hardly lift it."
Jim, who now lives in Market Weighton, left York in the 1960s, first to join the Merchant Navy, then the Royal Navy as a radio operator and signaller. After that, he moved to London and trained as a steeplejack. He also worked for US contractor which was rebuilding the Royal Navy's training base HMS Raleigh, and as a bricklayer. In 2004 he retired to live in Spain, before returning to East Yorkshire a couple of years ago.
Given all that, he admits he hasn't heard from any of his old St Barnabas team-mates since the early 1960s. But he'd love to meet up for a reunion.
So if any of that St Barnabas team from 1951/52 are out there and reading this, you can get in touch with Jim by emailing jpcasatino@gmail.com