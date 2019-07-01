NORTH Yorkshire Police's Coroner's Office has issued an appeal to find the family of a man who died at his home in York last week.
Peter Burns, 58, of Markham Crescent, died on June 24, and there are no suspicious circumstances around his death, North Yorkshire Police said.
Despite inquiries, the coroner has been unable to trace the details of Mr Burns next of kin and so is appealing for anyone who may have information which could help them find his family, to get in touch.
It is believed he may have friends or family in the Newcastle area and also connections to Canada.
Anyone with information which could help should phone the Coroner’s office on 01609 643123 and quote reference 12190114046.
