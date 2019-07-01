IN his column on June 12, Tim Murgatroyd followed his usual journalistic framework: find a problem; be selective with the facts; throw in a bit of Shakespeare for a dose of faux intelligence; add some sepia tinted nostalgia; blame the Tories and a flourishing finish in favour of Jeremy Corbyn.

So there was no attempt to find out the true cause of mental health issues so they can be cured at source, just a diatribe against health cuts.

In reality the NHS Resource Budget has grown by £3 billion or so since 2010. Or from the NHS Confederation: NHS net expenditure has increased from £78.881 billion in 2006/07 to £120.512 billion in 2016/17. Planned expenditure for 2018/19 is £126.269bn.

As demands on the NHS increase through more expensive treatments and the demands of population growth and life expectancy, clearly we will have to spend more.

For this more tax will have to be raised by economic expansion so companies make profit (and pay corporation tax) invest and employ more people, who pay tax, and so on throughout the economy.

I will finish with a quote - from James Bartholemew, a leading financial journalist analysing the effect of the European Elections on UK share prices (an indicator the fortunes of the British economy into the future): “The breaking up of the traditional, tribal Labour vote reduces the chances that shares will be poleaxed by a future government headed by Jeremy Corbyn”.

Mike Huffington, Walmgate, York

Celebrate those making a difference in dementia

The nominations for the Alzheimer’s Society’s 2019 Dementia Friendly Awards are now open.

The awards recognise, celebrate and promote the achievements of individuals, organisations and communities leading and inspiring a change that will transform the lives of people affected by dementia.

There are nine award categories, from Trailblazer of Year and Implementing an Innovative Idea to the most Inspiring Young Person of the Year and Dementia Friendly Organisations. This year we have one special award, in recognition of Alzheimer’s Society’s 40th Anniversary: the Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating meaningful action over 10 years or more to positively impact people affected by dementia.

It couldn’t be easier to enter. Unite against dementia with Alzheimer’s Society now by nominating yourself or someone who has inspired you. Visit alzheimers.org.uk/dementiafriendlyawards. Nominations close on Friday, August 9, 2019.

Judith King,

Alzheimer’s Society,

Holgate Park Drive, York