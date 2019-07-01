RAIL passengers are being urged to check before travelling as there will be a reduced service on the East Coast Main Line on the weekend of July 13 and 14.
As part of a £1.2billion upgrade into the route, which runs through York, Network Rail engineers will work to remove old signalling equipment from a disused railway tunnel at King’s Cross station.
The signalling equipment needs to be removed so that new track can be laid in the tunnel. The tunnel will eventually reopen, which will increase the number of tracks into King’s Cross station from four to six, helping to increase capacity on the East Coast Main Line.
Work is also taking place elsewhere along the route to keep the number of times which passengers are disrupted as few as possible. To allow all of this take place safely, a reduced service will run on the route on July 13 and 14.
Passengers are urged to check before travelling via National Rail Enquiries, with their train operator or on http://eastcoastupgrade.co.uk/. Services that are running are likely to be busier than usual and long-distance customers are advised to reserve a seat.
The work is part of the East Coast Upgrade which is the biggest investment into the route in a generation and will complete in 2021.
