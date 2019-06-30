STAFF at an East Yorkshire zoo are asking the public to name a tiny new arrival.
A male baby African pygmy goat has made his first public appearance at Sewerby Hall and Gardens near Bridlington.
Now staff have launched a competition inviting the public to put forward names together with reasons why their name is the best.
The competition closes on July 14 and the winner will have the privilege of giving the kid the name he or she chose .
Head zookeeper John Pickering said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome this new arrival to the zoo, and look forward to receiving lots of entries for our naming competition.
"We always get a great response to new additions to the zoo, and I am sure this pygmy goat will be no exception!”