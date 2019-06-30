York Racecourse rocked for the second time in a month last night as Busted continued the Knavesmire music season.
The rock group took to the stage shortly after the last race to entertain racegoers.
The crowd enjoyed the music and the beautiful weather on the hottest day of the year so far.
Rod Stewart opened the music season in front of a sell-out crowd of 30,000 in a special Knavesmire event on June 1.
The next concerts will be part of the Music Showcase race meeting at the end of July.
Tears for Fears will perform on July 26 and James Arthur on July 27.
Here are a collection of pictures from last night’s performance.
