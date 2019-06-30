MORE than 700 teachers have received degrees at York St John University - at least 40 years after they finished their studies there.

All had received a Certificate of Education at the institution before 1980 when it was still a college and unable to grant degrees.

In six ceremonies they were given Honorary Degrees of Bachelor of Education in recognition of the academic rigor demanded by the Certificate of Education course.

Speaking at the ceremonies, Professor Karen Stanton, Vice Chancellor of York St John University said, “York St John and the colleges that preceded us have trained thousands of teachers over nearly 180 years, teachers who have gone on to inspire countless children and have contributed an invaluable amount to this country.

“Awarding some of those teachers with an honorary degree is a fitting tribute to all their hard work.”

Among those honoured were Barbara Vincent and Jennifer Webb, two of the first seven women admitted to study at York St John. They arrived in 1962 as did 450 men.

Others honoured included several from Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA and sisters Molly Major, Shirley Bennett and Pam Rowe (nee Edson) who all studied in the 1950s.

Choirs from Knavesmire, Park Grove, Wigginton, Yearsley Grove and Scarcroft primary schools performed at each ceremony.

Dick Bate was awarded a posthumous honorary fellowship in recognition of his outstanding contribution to coach education in football.

He studied PE at the college from 1965 to 1968 and was a member of the 1960’s cup-final winning university team.

After leaving York St John, he had a successful football career on and off the pitch.