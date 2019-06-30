IF you're sitting at work scratching an annoying insect bite you're not alone.

Many residents were caught out at the weekend after finally getting the chance to spend some time outdoors in warm weather.

Most insect bites and stings are not serious and will get better within a few hours or days.

But there's a few things you can do to try avoid being bitten or stung by bugs including wasps, hornets, bees, horseflies, ticks, mosquitoes and midges.

What are the symptoms of an insect bite or sting?

Insect bites and stings will usually cause a red, swollen lump to develop on the skin. This may be painful and in some cases can be very itchy.

The symptoms will normally improve within a few hours or days, although sometimes they can last a little longer.

Some people have a mild allergic reaction and a larger area of skin around the bite or sting becomes swollen, red and painful. This should pass within a week.

Occasionally, a severe allergic reaction can occur, causing symptoms such as breathing difficulties, dizziness and a swollen face or mouth. This requires immediate medical treatment.

How can I avoid being bitten or stung?

There are some simple precautions you can take to reduce your risk of being bitten or stung by insects.

Remain calm and move away slowly if you encounter wasps, hornets or bees – don't wave your arms around or swat at them.

Cover exposed skin by wearing long sleeves and trousers.

Wear shoes when outdoors.

Apply insect repellent to exposed skin – repellents that contain 50% DEET (diethyltoluamide) are most effective.

Avoid using products with strong perfumes, such as soaps, shampoos and deodorants – these can attract insects.

Be careful around flowering plants, rubbish, compost, stagnant water, and in outdoor areas where food is served.

What should I do if I've been bitten or stung?

NHS advice to treat an insect bite or sting:

Remove the sting or tick if it's still in the skin.

Wash the affected area with soap and water.

Apply a cold compress (such as a flannel or cloth cooled with cold water) or an ice pack to any swelling for at least 10 minutes.

Raise or elevate the affected area if possible, as this can help reduce swelling.

AVOID scratching the area, to reduce the risk of infection.

Avoid traditional home remedies, such as vinegar and bicarbonate of soda, as they're unlikely to help.

The pain, swelling and itchiness can sometimes last a few days.

Ask your pharmacist about over-the-counter treatments that can help, such as painkillers, creams for itching and antihistamines.

Do I need to see a doctor?

The NHS says you should contact your GP or call NHS 111 for advice if:

you're worried about a bite or sting

your symptoms don't start to improve within a few days or are getting worse

you've been stung or bitten in your mouth or throat, or near your eyes

a large area (around 10cm or more) around the bite becomes red and swollen

you have symptoms of a wound infection, such as pus or increasing pain, swelling or redness you have symptoms of a more widespread infection, such as a fever, swollen glands and other flu-like symptoms

When to get emergency medical help:

Dial 999 for an ambulance immediately if you or someone else has symptoms of a severe reaction, such as: