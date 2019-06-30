A CRASH blocked the A169 between Malton and Pickering for a period earlier this afternoon.

North Yorkshire Police closed the road and urged all motorists to avoid the area.

Tailbacks built up between the Kirby Misperton junction and Pickering.

There is also heavier than normal traffic on sideroads as motorists take an alternative route through the Marishes from the A169 to the A170 at Thornton-le-Dale.

Both roads have now cleared and police have reopened the A169.

Police tweeted two cars had collided near the Beansheaf Inn which is close to the junction.

The accident, combined with heavy traffic heading for Malton Show at Scampston led to some motorists making long detours.