York and North Yorkshire made the most of the hottest day of the year so far as the temperature reached 29 degrees centigrade.
The beaches were full and many families spent the day outdoors at festivals, events, or in sunbathing in their own gardens.
York Racecourse is hosting a concert by Busted.
In York, the peak was 29.4 degrees centigrade or 85 degrees fahrenheit which was reached between four and five pm.
Similar temperatures were seen across the Vale of York.
By 7pm, the temperature in York had only dropped to 26 degrees centigrade with no wind and cloud starting to cover the blazing sky.
It is not expected to drop below 20 degrees until after midnight.
Tomorrow is expected to be considerably cooler, with 15 degrees expected by 3am and a maximum of 21 degrees in the afternoon with a stronger breeze than today.
The Met Office is warning of the possibility of thunderstorms until midnight.